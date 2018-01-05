Hill View School memories - and we want more

Have your say

The best days of your lives? They certainly brought back happy memories for former students of Hill View Junior School.

We posted a photograph on social media of the pupils and staff from 2000, who all got dressed up as famous historical figures from the last 1,000 years to mark the new era.

The winners of the City Sings 2 competition.

It reached an audience of more than 18,000 people and prompted many to leave their memories of their schooldays.

We wanted to know who remembered the day, and Charlotte McGinn certainly did.

She remembered how her costume consisted of a toga, a plastic knight’s helmet and a toy shield with a Union Jack over it.

The final product was a very effective Britannia outfit.

Remember the hall. If you sat in the right place you could feel the heat from the pipes! Lisa Mellor

Charlotte Christine Robinson, George Conley, and Dee Milner all loved the reminder of their old school while Sheila Treglown commented: Brings back memories, my old school.”

Lisa Mellor recalled the importance of getting the right position in the school hall. “If you sat in the right place you could feel the heat from the pipes!”

Thanks to everyone who liked the social media post including Sheila Jameson, Dawn Sanderson, Carole Welsh, Gem Jenkins, Laura Appleby, Michelle Noble and Julie Laing.

And while we are on the subject, here are some more old photos from Hill View to hopefully trigger even more memories.

Planting a tree in 73 at Hill View Junior School.

What about this one from 2005 which shows pupils who won the City Sings 2 choral competition. Recognise anyone you know?

Here’s a shot from a living history lesson at the Donnison School featuring pupils from Hill View.

Going back even further, here are pupils taking part in the Plant A Tree in 73 campaign. Who do you recognise from the photograph?

Get in touch with your memories by emailing chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk.