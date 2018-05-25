Fancy a night out in 1989 Sunderland? Here were some of the options

The changing face of Sunderland’s social scene gets our attention today as we turn the clock back to 1989.

Bank holidays mean a chance to let your hair down for a lot of people. It was no different 29 years ago.

Live acts were a big hit at Sinatras.

Who remembers the likes of Marlowes in Holmeside where admission was £1, spirits 30 pence and pints 50 pence 29 years ago. And if you got along on Wednesdays, you could enjoy giveaways, raffles and T-shirt offers.

Over at Chambers, the live act was the Unknown Troopers. Or, on a Tuesdays, there was Club 25.

And at the Roker Park Suite, there was a rock and roll 60s night with the band Stateside. Add a meal in a basket, a 60s quiz and a disco and you had a great night out - all for £4.

Meanwhile at the Kazbah in George Street, the acts on the bill included Spoilt Bratz, The Crowmen and The Skywalkers.

Plenty of stars at the Empire 'Theatre in Sunderland.

Or what about the Empire where Gene Pitney was in concert with Linda Lewis as special guest. Did you go? Later the same month and at the same venue, The Mamas and The Papas were headlining.

Sinatra’s had a live band called One Hand One Heart and The Station House in Hylton Road had a football quiz on – or there was Toot Salute, a live group on at The Dagmar.

Tuesday night was 50s and 60s disco night at The Hycroft in South Hylton and Man To Man were the act at The Eastender in High Street East.

Or you could get your skates on for the Saturday Night Ice Disco at the Crowtree Ice Centre where there were competitions and prizes for a £1 entry fee.

The view inside Marlowes.

How about a meal at Pinocchio’s in West Sunniside where you could get a full Italian a la carte menu from Tuesdays to Saturdays. What are your memories of a night out in Sunderland in the late 1980s?

Get in touch and tell us more by emailing chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk.