Do you remember these favourite Sunderland stores?

The Sunderland Antiquarian Society has focused on former stores in its calendar for 2018.

Liverpool House also features in the Antiquarian Society publication.

But the publication goes further than just featuring photos.

As well as the images, which include a photograph of Binns in Fawcett Street in 1963, there are adverts of Books Fashions in around 1950 and the same of Liverpool House in High Street West in the mid 1970s.

Phil Curtis from the Antiquarian Society said: “The society’s 2018 Christmas Calendar features wonderful photos of the local shops together with their adverts.”

Other photographs in the publication include Palmers Arcade, which used to run between High Street West and St Thomas Street. The photo was from the late 1960s.

Another shows a late 1950s photograph of Blacketts, which was in High Street West and Union Street.

Hills, Joplings, Woolworths, Josephs and Timpson Shoes are also included in the new publication.

The Sunderland Antiquarian Society was founded in 1900 and encourages interest in the history of Sunderland and its region.

The society is based at 6 Douro Terrace, Sunderland, SR2 7DX. It is open to visitors and family history researchers on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10am-noon.

People can also find out more by visiting the website at www.sunderland-antiquarians.org/

The society also holds monthly talks from September to June and they take place in the main hall at Thornhill School.

To obtain a copy of the new calendar, which costs £7.50 plus £1.50pp to buy, contact the Sunderland Antiquarian Society, at 6 Douro Terrace, Sunderland SR2 7DX

