Christmas in Sunderland: Playing Santa, singing carols and celebrating the season

Looking at today’s selection of seasonal photos, it’s easy to see why, for so many, Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year.

For youngsters and adults alike really do look as if they are enjoying celebrating the festive time – with music and songs and miles of smiles.

Mr Snowman popped into visit the children of Thompson Park Family Centre in 1987.

Along with the Salvation Army, we’ve got Santas and snowmen, and lots of other merry-makers; all adding a sparkle to Christmas times of the past.

How many of the people pictured do you recognise?

Perhaps you were lucky enough to get a lollipop from Santa when he was pictured with little ones in 1983, please let us know if you did.

Late night Christmas shopping in Sunderland in 1985.

Members of Roker Avenue, Monkwearmouth, Salvation Army Band playing Christmas carols in Mowbray Park in 1985.