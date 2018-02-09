Chicken and chips in a basket - and it was all in the entry price at this Sunderland venue!

Chicken in a basket and bargain pints – ah, the memories!

Cheers to the Sunderland Echo followers who gave us their recollections of a city centre favourite hostelry.

Another 1990s view of The Vestry.

We wanted to know what you loved best about The Old Vestry in Fawcett Street, which closed around 20 years ago.

Of course, it is now the Albert pub, which opened in December last year and breathed new life into the basement venue.We wanted memories of the place when it was the Vestry – and many also told us about its previous identity as 5th Avenue.

Cheap pints, the downstairs bar and chicken and chips – or a burger – in a basket, which was included in the entry price. They were just some of the highlights for followers and there were many more besides.

More than 31,000 of you showed an interest in the archive photograph which we posted on social media, and we thank you all.

Loved that place. Had some mint nights in there. Used to pay 50p a half of lager on a Wednesday ...haha Diane Richardson

Loz Laus said: “I remember it as 5th Avenue, was the first pub I ever set foot in! The illuminated dance floor and bamboo furniture haha. Eee I thought I was dead sophisticated with me Cider An Black.

“My first job was as a YTS next door at Gowans Curtain Shop in the office, I was 16 in 1989!”

Ronnie Quinn remembered the “great music, free burger and chips with your entry ticket”.

Pat Hardy Hall said: “I remember finishing late on the buses and going to the Vestry in the 70s good times with some great work mates x.”

The venue is now known as The Albert and has a great new look.

Barry Marshall said: “Had a round in there before catching a bus over to Blue Bell/Styx in 70’s.”

Some readers described The Vestry as a great place to visit before moving on to nightclubs such as Chambers. Thanks to all who commented.