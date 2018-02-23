Cheers! Raising a glass to former Sunderland clubbing spots

The good old days in Bentley's, 1992.
It’s finally Friday and the weekend is almost here.

So we thought it was a good time to remember the Sunderland clubbing days of old, with a look back through our archive.

We’ve found some cracking pictures of nights out in Annabel’s, Bentley’s, Chambers and Fino’s.

Where was your favourite place in the city to toast the start of the weekend?

Take a look through our picture gallery above and see if you can spot you and your friends! We hope our photos bring back some special memories.