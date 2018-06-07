Chance to glimpse Sunderland's past as amazing footage shown at special screenings

Wearsiders can gaze into the past at a series of special screenings showing footage from Sunderland in days gone by.

Sunderland on Film has been curated and produced by the North East Film Archive in partnership with Sunderland Libraries Services and will be taking place in venues across the city.



The film focuses on archive footage from the NEFA collections exploring Sunderland’s heritage and history, including our shipbuilding past.

The British Film Institute gave permission to include two early films of Sunderland from the BFI National Archive.



Screenings will be taking place on:



:: Monday June 18 at 2pm at Washington Town Centre, The Galleries, Independence Square, Washington, NE38 7RZ.



:: Friday June 29 at 10.30am at Sunderland City Library, Burdon Road, SR1 1SE.



Thursday July 5 at 4.30pm at Houghton Library, 74 Newbottle Street, Houghton, DH4 4AF.



All screenings include refreshments and are £3 entry per person. To reserve your place please call 0191 427 8197 or email booking@theculturalspring.org.uk.



