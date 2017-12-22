Boyhood Sunderland AFC memories of a shuddering Charlie Hurley challenge on Spurs star

Avid football fan Peter Malcolm has re-lived his childhood memories of playing the game he loved – and following Sunderland.

He may live in Manchester now but he’s never lost his love of the game and considers himself a Wearside ex-pat.

Penshaw Juniors in 1960-1961.

Today, he concludes his story.

“I passed my 11-plus and went to Washington Grammar School,” said Peter.

It was an end to the days when he played for the mighty Penshaw Juniors.

Now he was at a school where the alumni included Colin Suggett, who had already played for England Schoolboys, and Howard Kendall was soon to become the youngest player to appear in an FA Cup Final.

I remember Charlie Hurley clattering Danny Blanchflower into the ground and getting covered in mud. Peter Malcolm

It meant change, but the one constant in his footballing life was Sunderland AFC.

Peter, now 68, recalled: “I specifically remember the Spurs cup game sat on the red shingle path behind the goal.

“I remember Charlie Hurley clattering Danny Blanchflower into the ground and getting covered in mud.”

Blanchflower was appearing in a television advert for cereal at the time. One wag in the crowd shouted ‘that’s what it does for you,” after Charlie’s tackle, said Peter.

Sunderland AFC in 1963-64.

But life was to change once more for the Malcolm family.

“In 1963-64, my dad – unbeknown to the kids – was looking for work out of the area and we eventually moved away. I lost touch with all the team and cannot remember names of the guys now.

“One boy I remember is David Doyle, my best friend,” said Peter.

He added: “I’ve watched a lot of away games over time and in 1988 settled in Manchester, and was soon to find they have a thriving ex-pat supporters’ club.”

Peter Malcolm's collection of medals.

Our thanks go to Peter for his memories. If you would like to share your own recollections of a childhood on Wearside, email chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk