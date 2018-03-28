Back of the net! Your views on the best ever Sunderland cup goal

It was 45 years ago when Sunderland’s most famous FA Cup goal hit the back of the Wembley net.

And after an online post when we asked ‘which was your cup favourite’, Ian Porterfield’s 1973 winner is still regarded as up there with the best.

Ian Porterfield's 1973 Wembley winner.

But four decades on, there are others which are pushing it close.

Today, we round up the goals you reckon are the finest in Sunderland’s illustrious cup history.

•May 1973 – Ian Porterfield hammers the ball into the roof of the net for the only goal of the FA Cup Final against Leeds United.

Big backers of this goal as their favourite included Andrew Goldsworthy, who said: “It gave us the only bit of real glory in living memory and our only 4 games in European competition.”

Fabio Borini.

But he also listed others that he loved including “Vic Halom’ s rocket vs Man City, in the 5th Round replay in 1973.

“John Crossan’s mazy dribble and shot vs Man Utd 6th Round at Old Trafford 1964 are strong contenders.”

Linda Young said: “No contest! 1973 Cup Final ... Ian Porterfield ... Magic!”

Frank Williams said: “73 ... Porterfield,” and Margaret Crosbie agreed: “Ian Porterfield’s goal to win the FA Cup when we beat Leeds.”

•February 1973 – Vic Halom crashed in a drive which finished off a perfect forward move. It was typical of the 1973 cup run in which Bob Stokoe’s team would not play second fiddle to anyone.

Trevor Neal said: “I was behind the goal in the Fulwell End and what a cracker, best night of my life. What a game and what an atmosphere. Brilliant.”

Leslie Yeo said: “Vic Halom against Man City. I will never forget the roar or that night.”

And Barry Marshall concurred: “Vic’s howitzer v Man City FA Cup 5th round replay for me.”

•March 1992 – The game was finally poised at 1-1 against Chelsea, and entering the latter stages when Gordon Armstrong rose high to head home a belter of a header in the FA Cup.

It was a favourite for many fans including Anth Wigham who said: “Gordon Armstrong from the edge of the box in injury time.

“Not sure about best cup goal but the best and biggest memory of Roker Park.”

Chris Nuttall agreed: “Gordon Armstrong’s header in the quarter-final against Chelsea at Roker.”

But Chris also had another contender. He reckoned Phil Bardsley’s goal against Manchester United in the Capital One Cup semi-final should be a contender.

•March 2014 – Another contender – and it was in a cup final. Sunderland were at Wembley to face Manchester City. A ball upfield from Larsson put Borini on the shoulder of Vincent Kompany. Then Borini was through to hit a curling drive into the far corner.

Until a second half comeback, Sunderland fans were daring to dream of a victory.

Andrew Hornsby said: “Purely for the emotion, and going into a cup final 1-0 up at the break, it has to be Borini’s goal at Wembley for me.”

Phil McGrath called it: “The BEST 45 minutes of my life as a SAFC fan!”

They were all great goals and we love the magical memories it brought for our readers.

But perhaps the last word should go to Tom Shoulder, who wasn’t bothered which goal was considered the best. That’s because he loved “all of them”.

Was it perhaps Billy Hughes’ strike against Manchester City in the ’73 cup run, or Ki’s winner against Chelsea in 2014, again in the Capital One Cup run?

We also asked ‘which was the best Sunderland away day’ and again you came up with some crackers.

Paul Riley said: “1991 Man City when we got relegated 15,000 Sunderland fans at Maine Road.”

David Fairhurst commented: 1973 semi-final at Hillsborough against Arsenal.”

And Dean Cummings said: “Barnsley away in the season we won the championship under Roy Keane ... unbelievable atmosphere in the away stand.”

Thanks to everyone who responded to the posts, but which was your favourite cup goal?

Are there other contenders we have not mentioned and which are they?

Or is there another aspect of Wearside or County Durham nostalgia you would like us to look back on such as a favourite school, restaurant, pub, or former workplace.

