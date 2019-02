Ahead of the anniversary, we've taken a closer look at the collection of Peter Heslop, who lives in Ryhope. His home is packed to the rafters with mementos of Vaux's life and legacy on Wearside. In July, much of Peter's collection will go on display at a free event in the city to mark two decades since Vaux closed. Have a sneak peek and take a tour with our photographs.

1. A trip down memory lane Peter's home is filled with hundreds of pieces of memorabilia. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. All the colours He has also got his hands on staff overalls, ashtrays, ties and photographs relating to the brewery's history. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Cheers! The collection includes pub signs, trays and beer mats. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. A full house The collection is stored in his garage, back garden, conservatory and downstairs toilet. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more