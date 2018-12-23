14 nostalgia pictures from Sunderland in 1988

If the family are coming to visit this Christmas, it seems like a great time to get the photo album out.

So we've been doing the same with this weekend's nostalgia pictures.

Health visitors and nurses from the Community Health Dept presented their Christmas panto for pensioners in Sunderland's East Community Centre.

Today, we're sharing some Sunderland Echo archive photographs from 1988 - and we want to know if you can spot any familiar faces.

Read more: Do you remember having breakfast with Santa in the 80s?



There's plenty of Christmas cheer on show - from pantomimes to nativity plays.

Related: Your memories of shopping in Joplings

We even caught the man himself, Santa Claus, on the bus visiting youngsters across the area.

Watch our picture slideshow to see if you can see you, your friends or your family taking part in the festive fun and games.

*If you have any memories to share, visit our Wearside Echoes Facebook page and get in touch.