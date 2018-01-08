Ramside Hall Hotel scoops top accolade from Visit England

A County Durham hotel is now rated among the finest in the country, after picking up a top accolade from Visit England.

Ramside Hall Hotel Golf and Spa in Carrville has received a Gold Award from the leading tourism agency. The hotel has been promoted to gold status, having previously held the silver rating, following a recent visit from Visit England inspectors.

Gold ratings are awarded to hotels which excel in hospitality and hold top scores for bedrooms, bathrooms, food and cleanliness

Along with the gold status, the hotel has also been awarded a four star rating, at the same time retaining a Visit England Breakfast Award.

“We are thrilled to have received this recognition from Visit England, it’s fantastic news and is testament to our hardworking team here at Ramside Hall Hotel Golf and Spa which works tirelessly to give the best service,” said John Adamson, owner of Ramside Estates.

“As a hotel, we are constantly striving to be the best and to receive this recognition proves we are doing things right. Now our guests can be assured they are staying in a gold level hotel and can look forward to an award-winning breakfast.”

In recent years the hotel has benefited from a multi-million pound investment which has included the creation of a new wing of rooms, a second championship golf course and the award-winning Spa at Ramside.

“This is a very exciting time for everyone here and receiving this recognition from Visit England is a fantastic boost and highlights the quality of the investment we have made at the hotel in recent years,” said Mr Adamson.