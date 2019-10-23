Is this the perfect Halloween cocktail?
It’s no trick, but it’s certainly a treat.
Wednesday, 23rd October 2019, 6:30 pm
For children, Halloween means dressing up and being given delicious treats – and, increasingly, it ,means the same for adults too.
But what witches’ brew best captures the flavour, colour and all-round weirdness of All Hallows Eve?
Lee Stanness, of Sunderland city centre bar No2 Church Lane, may have the answer as he demonstrates how to make their perfect cocktail for the witching hour – Science Fiction Double Measures.
Remember, always drink responsibly.