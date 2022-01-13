Dog walks in Sunderland: Echo readers share their favourite spots in the city and around the North East

Well, if you have a four-legged friend at home there’s no excuses not to get moving.

January is ‘Walk Your Dog Month’ so don’t let the sub-zero temperatures stop you from heading out to explore Sunderland’s great outdoor spaces and those across the wider North East too.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland Echo readers have been shouting out their favourite dog-walking routes in and around the city.

The initiative is focused on better health for you and your pet, so why not start 2022 by discovering some new walking routes.

We asked the Echo readers to shout out their favourite dog-walk spots across the city.

Here are some of their top picks, including some from elsewhere in the North East too:

From Coxgreen along the River Wear to the Victoria Viaduct

Is Silksworth Lake one of your favourite routes for a walk with the hound?

Hendon Beach

Herrington Country Park

Penshaw Wood

Rainton Meadows Nature Reserve

Roker to Souter Lighthouse

Silksworth Lake

Souter Lighthouse and The Leas

Tunstall Hill

Along the River Wear and around Sunderland Marina

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.