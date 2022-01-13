Dog walks in Sunderland: Echo readers share their favourite spots in the city and around the North East
Starting the new year by stepping up your exercise?
Well, if you have a four-legged friend at home there’s no excuses not to get moving.
January is ‘Walk Your Dog Month’ so don’t let the sub-zero temperatures stop you from heading out to explore Sunderland’s great outdoor spaces and those across the wider North East too.
The initiative is focused on better health for you and your pet, so why not start 2022 by discovering some new walking routes.
We asked the Echo readers to shout out their favourite dog-walk spots across the city.
Here are some of their top picks, including some from elsewhere in the North East too:
From Coxgreen along the River Wear to the Victoria Viaduct
Hendon Beach
Herrington Country Park
Penshaw Wood
Rainton Meadows Nature Reserve
Roker to Souter Lighthouse
Silksworth Lake
Souter Lighthouse and The Leas
Tunstall Hill
Along the River Wear and around Sunderland Marina