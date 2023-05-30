13 hidden gems in and around Sunderland which you may never have visited

2 . The Red House, Roker

The 'Red House' is part of the Wearside Sculpture Trail, which comprises a series of pieces along the north side of the Wear between Roker and Wearmouth Bridge. Made from red sandstone, reclaimed from the old Queen Alexandra Bridge, it depicts the ruin of a house complete with various pieces of furniture, clothing and personal effects. The Red House was carved on site by Colin Wilbourn and Karl Fisher. Photo: Picture by David Allan