13 hidden gems in and around Sunderland which you may never have visited

Mowbray Park, Roker beach, Penshaw Monument and Northern Spire are well-known landmarks in Sunderland and often used as symbols of the city.
By Katy Wheeler
Published 7th Jul 2020, 16:45 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 12:22 BST

However, Wearside and the surrounding areas are also home to some more off-the-beaten-track beauty spots and landmarks that are definitely worth exploring. Here’s some of our favourites.

1. Hendon Beach

It's not as pretty, or as popular, as Roker and Seaburn beaches, but Hendon Beach has a more rugged, urban charm all of its own. Head there for a quieter beach walk, one with views of Sunderland port. Picture by James Copley. Photo: James Copley

2. The Red House, Roker

The 'Red House' is part of the Wearside Sculpture Trail, which comprises a series of pieces along the north side of the Wear between Roker and Wearmouth Bridge. Made from red sandstone, reclaimed from the old Queen Alexandra Bridge, it depicts the ruin of a house complete with various pieces of furniture, clothing and personal effects. The Red House was carved on site by Colin Wilbourn and Karl Fisher. Photo: Picture by David Allan

3. Claxheugh Rocks, South Hylton

Claxheugh Rocks, or Klachy Rock as it's known is a striking limestone and sandstone cliff. It's probably one of the area's oldest, yet most under-rated, landmarks. Photo: library photo

4. Backhouse Park, Ashbrooke

Not as manicured as Mowbray Park or as bonny as Barnes Park, but Backhouse Park has a more rural, escapist feel. Thomas William Backhouse gifted the park, formerly Ashburne Park, to the Corporation of Sunderland in 1922 who named it Backhouse Park. Photo: Katy Wheeler

