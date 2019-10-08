Nine things you need to know if you're a student at Sunderland University

Where to get a midnight roast and what time the campus bar opens, here’s a guide to Sunderland University.
1. Bagging A Bargain
The Bridges offer student discounts starting from 10 per cent in Topshop, New Look, Krispy Kreme and more. Can you think of a better reason to become a student?
2. It’s Going To Be A Bumpy Ride
If you’re staying in Clanny House sorry! You’re going to have the worst time getting to University. It’s every man for themselves on an overcrowded bus and that’s if you even manage to get on.
3. Have A Proper Roast
Forget about Kebabs in Sunderland it’s all about a Poper Roast after a night out. There is nothing better than pork, gravy and roasties after a night of drinking.
4. Drink Your Troubles Away
Did you know there is a bar on campus? It opens at 5pm so if you’ve had one of those days, head for the bar and get yourself a pint.
