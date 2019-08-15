New railcard offers 50% off for 16 and 17-year-olds
It has been announced that a new railcard can now be used on Grand Central services to and from Sunderland.
The government made the announcement on Wednesday, August 14 that the new railcard for 16 and 17-year-olds which offers a 50% discount will now be sold.
When the 16-17 saver scheme was announced by the government back in January of 2019, it wasn’t clear if it would be valid on Grand Central services.
This is everything you need to know.
When will it be available to buy?
The railcard will begin to be sold as of Tuesday, August 20.
Who will the railcard be available for?
The railcard can be used by 16 and 17-year-olds.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
How much will the railcard cost?
The cost of the railcard is £30 per year and it is valid on train services across England and Wales.
What offers does the railcard hold?
It offers a half price discount on rail services for its users.
Why is this so important to teens in Sunderland?
The discounts originally weren’t going to be available for young people in the Wearside area when using Grand Central services because it is an ‘open access operator’ and not a rail company which has been given a franchise by the government, like the Northern or LNER services.
However the government has now announced that the new saver railcard will be valid on all services in England and Wales, and those going from England and into Scotland.