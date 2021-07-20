Margaret Reid, 78, set up a project called ‘Raise it for Ron’, named after her late husband, and has fundraised almost £30,000 to acquire the vehicle for the organisation, Daft As a Brush.

Through collections in supermarkets across the region, besides donations and special events, she and her supporters have now reached an astonishing £29,700.00

Margaret’s husband, Ron, tragically died of cancer 14 years ago. She says that she saw the impact charities like Daft As a Brush can have supporting patients on their journey to recovery.

Schoolchildren helped design the ambulance's exterior decor

She said Ron was an inspiration to many, the charity said, having been a Major in the Territorial Army for many years, as well as being a key figure in Round Table and then Rotary.

She said he worked tirelessly for charity without asking for anything in return, and his battle with cancer showed Margaret what an impact Daft As a Brush can have in terms of helping people.

Margaret, who had the help of a handful of friends and volunteers, has been overwhelmed by the response she has received.

“People have been so generous it’s unbelievable,” she said at one of her fundraising events.

Margaret Reid at a previous fundraising event

“When we’ve been collecting some people have been in tears, because they don’t know how to say thank you for what [Brian] is doing.”

The Daft As a Brush Cancer Patient Care group helps transport outpatients who are undergoing Chemotherapy and/or Radiotherapy cancer treatment to and from hospital.

Together with its network of around 450 dedicated volunteers, the charity facilitates some 60,000 cancer patient journeys each year.

Each ambulance is ‘adopted’ by a local primary or first school, the charity added.

Daft as a Brush

The ‘Raise it for Ron’ ambulance has now been dubbed ‘The Whitburn Warrior’ – with the back having been decorated with artwork produced by pupils from Whitburn Village Primary School.

:: The new ambulance will be at Souter Lighthouse on Thursday, July 22, from 10.30am – where it is due to be presented to Margaret and her fellow fundraisers.

The Whitburn Warrior ambulance

