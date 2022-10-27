These are the dates benefits recipients can expect their payments over the Christmas period
The festive period will mean some payments will go to bank accounts on different days than usual.
Times are tough for a lot of households across the UK at the moment, and the build up to Christmas is expected to hit families hard with additional energy costs as the evenings get colder and darker, plus the prospect of buying Christmas presents.
The cost of living crisis is biting hard up and down the country, but when will money be in the accounts of benefits claimants over the Christmas period?
This year the public will be treated to an extended weekend over late December due to Tuesday, December 27, being allocated as a substitute bank holiday for Christmas Day, which falls on a Sunday this year.
Most Popular
Here’s everything you need to know about what payments are due and when ...
Child Benefit
Bank holidays impact child benefit payment dates throughout the year and late December is no different. The Government website claims that any payments due on bank holiday will be paid early.
This means over Christmas any payments expected on Boxing Day or Tuesday, December 27, will be paid on Friday, December 23, instead.
Tax Credits
Tax Credit payment dates are slightly different to the majority of other benefits.
Any payments due between Boxing Day and Wednesday, December 28, will be made on Friday, December 23, while anyone expecting their money on Thursday, December 29, will get it one day early.
Any scheduled payments for Monday, January 2, or Tuesday, January 3, will be paid on Friday, December 30.
Other benefits
The Government website claims the majority of benefit payment dates which fall on a bank holiday will instead be paid the working day before. This is similar to how payment dates work if they fall on a weekend.
This includes:
Attendance Allowance
Carer’s Allowance
Disability Living Allowance
Employment and Support Allowance
Income Support
Jobseeker’s Allowance
Pension Credit
Personal Independence Payment
State Pension
Universal Credit