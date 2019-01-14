Mass Fortnite tournament to take place in North East - with potential £25,000 prize up for grabs

Fans of one of the world’s most popular online games can put their skills to the test at a convention being held in the North East.

Fortnite has become a global phenomenon, with millions of players taking part in the Battle Royale version of the game - where up to 100 players fight it out to be the last man or woman standing - every month.

Fortnite

Now fans are being invited to test their skills at a major gaming event in the North East, which could lead to them winning a £25,000 prize.

'EStars featuring Fortnite' is bringing a real-life Fortnite Battleground to Newcastle’s St James’ Park from March 1 to 3 , where gamers can compete against other players to win cash prizes.

The nine players with the highest scores across the three days will win a spot at the final at Stamford Bridge, London on March 31, where they will battle against players from around the country to try and scoop the grand prize of £25,000.

Players will enter the competition arena through a specially created Battle Bus, before testing their skills against other fans of the game in a pre-booked one hour slot.

Fortnite

Winners of each individual session will win a cash prize, with spot prizes and Fortnite goodies on offer throughout the events, along with seeing favourite characters brought to life and the opportunity to try out classic dance moves in a Fortnite battle.

The North East event is one of a number taking place around the UK, before the grand final in London in March.

Maeve Finnegan, of EStars, which organises grassroots gaming tournaments, believes that North East gamers won’t want to miss the opportunity to take part.

Maeve said: "It’s an opportunity for people to compete against each other in a really exciting space where we’ve brought the game to life.

“We hope gamers of all skill levels will be encouraged to grab a ticket and come along, because it’s set to be a fantastic event with some great prizes to be won.”

Tickets for the event are £25 each which can be booked online for specific slots at https://www.estars.pro/.

Session winners will receive £25 and the best scores over the day will win a first prize of £250, with cash prizes for second and third places.

The event is open to players aged 12 and over, but those under-16 must attend with an accompanying adult, who can attend free of charge.

For more information, or to book, visit https://www.estars.pro/.