Little Mix share first look of new PrettyLittleThing clothing collection
The first image showing Little Mix’s clothing collection with PrettyLittleThing has been released as the girls shared a sneak peek on social media.
In September this year, Little Mix were spotted shooting their new collection with online fashion retailer PrettyLittleThing in Paris leading to rumours of a collabaration.
Now the news has been confirmed after the brand and the pop group shared snaps on social media.
A date has also finally been released for when the full collection will be available to buy.
The photo, showing a sneak preview of some of the pieces in the collection, was shared on Twitter and Instagram. It shows South Shields’ own Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirwall along with group members Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock rocking snake-print outfits in various colours while posing in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France.
Jade stands with her hand on her hip wearing a blue mini dress, jacket and back-pack.
Perrie, also posing with her hand on her hip, rocks a strapless pink jumpsuit with a matching bag.
Leigh-Anne sports a tanned-coloured off-shoulder jacket with matching trousers, boots and handbag.
In a similar colour, Jesy wears a bralet and matching cargo style trousers.
On Twitter, the X Factor winners said: “#PLTxLittleMix is coming. We’re so excited to announce our collection.
“We’ve absolutely loved creating this collection for you and can’t wait for you to see it.”
On the PrettyLittleThing website, the brand has described this collection as “bold, playful and super sexy.”
This wouldn’t be the first time that the girls have launched clothing collections.
Perrie has a summer footwear collection with Superga and back in 2016, the girls came together to launch sportswear with fashion brand USA Pro.
This news follows the announcement that the girls are also set to head back to our TV screens with their own talent show.
Launching on Thursday, November 7, PrettyLittleThing have begun a countdown for the collection on their website. Fans can sign up with their email to be the first to know when it is available on that day.