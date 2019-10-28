The stunning exterior

Inside the £3.25million Washington mansion which comes with tennis court, snooker room - and its own cinema

This stunning mansion could be yours for just £3.25million.

By Kevin Clark
Monday, 28th October 2019, 8:37 pm
Updated Wednesday, 30th October 2019, 2:29 pm

Sunderland’s most expensive house, Picktree Manor is on the market with Urban Base’s Durham office. The five-bed, three-storey property boasts two kitchens, living and dining rooms, and even a cinema room, complete with tiered luxury seating for eleven and surround sound.

1. Pull up in style

The long drive behind a gated entrance to the property.

Photo: Rightmove/Urban Base

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Now THAT is a playroom

The house has a snooker room

Photo: Rightmove/Urban Base

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Lie back and relax

A bathroom, complete with TV to watch from the huge tub

Photo: Rightmove/Urban Base

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Room to breathe

The house boasts magnificent gardens and two acres of grounds

Photo: Rightmove/Urban Base

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 4