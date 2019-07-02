IN PICTURES: 12 of the world's most famous roads
British holidaymakers are being encouraged to use the upcoming summer months as the perfect opportunity to discover some of the most famous and picturesque roads from around the world.
By Sue Wilkinson
Tuesday, 02 July, 2019, 10:28
Motoring experts from car leasing giant LeaseVan.co.uk have researched 12 of the most renowned routes across the world – including highways in the USA, UK, France, Italy and China – to inspire the nation’s drivers to explore more of the world this summer.