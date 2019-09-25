Sunderland postcodes

These are the areas in and around Sunderland most and least likely to see house prices rise in October

According to TheAdvisory, the UK’s oldest consumer advice group for home sellers, the following postcode areas in Sunderland should see house prices rise in the next few months.

TheAdvisory, using its PropCast data, has revealed the postcodes in Sunderland that are expected to see house prices rise in the coming months.

The results come from analysing the performance of property sales across the county and TheAdvisory has identified which are the strongest and weakest property markets.

It means any buyers currently on the fence about properties in these areas might want to consider getting their offers in while those selling might be tempted to wait it out.

Our gallery lists the areas most likely to see price rises in order from most to least. To check your postcode, visit www.theadvisory.co.uk/propcast.

1. SR5

The SR5 postcode, covering areas like Carley Hill, Castletown and Downhill, also currently has a high score of 39° on PropCast - and prices look set to continue rising.

2. SR7

SR7, which covers Seaham, currently has a high score of 36° with prices set to rise in the coming months.

3. SR4

SR4, covering areas including Ayres Quay, Barnes and Chester Road, has a current score of 26° on PropCast. This looks set to heat up in the coming months.

4. SR6

The SR6 postcode currently has a high score of 35° on PropCast, but prices look set to cool in the coming months.

