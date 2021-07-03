Take a look at the most viewed houses in Sunderland.

The 8 most viewed properties in Sunderland last month

Take a look at the most viewed properties across the city according to Zoopla.

By Georgina Cutler
Saturday, 3rd July 2021, 5:00 am

We’ve been looking at properties for sale in the Sunderland area to find the most popular across the region.

Whether you are looking for a bungalow, detached or terrace house we have gathered the top eight most viewed houses on Zoopla.

Take a look at Sunderland’s most popular properties currently listed.

1. 4 bed bungalow, Durham Road

This four bed, detached bungalow is located on Durham Road in East Herrington and is on the market with Stuart Edwards for £389,000. This property has had 729 views over the last 30 days.

2. Spacious garden

This property includes a big, spacious garden for the whole family to enjoy.

3. Three bed house, Fylingdale Drive

This three bed, detached house is located on Fylingdale Drive in Tunstall and is on the market with Good Life Homes for £215,000. This property has had 709 views over the last 30 days.

4. Large living space

This property boasts plenty of room and light with a large living area that leads to a conservatory.

