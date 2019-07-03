The 1.2 million pound Northumberland house with its own bakery
Set amongst nearly seven acres of beautiful scenery, this four-bedroom property also comes with holiday cottages, its own bakery, and even a turret.
By james.barker.1
Wednesday, 03 July, 2019, 16:30
This former sawmill, part of the Middleton Estate, with traditional buildings/barns has been sympathetically renovated, retaining many original features wherever possible, to provide individual units of immense character and charm. The contemporary interiors have been designed to suit the needs of a modern lifestyle, whilst successfully blending with rustic features of the period. With a guide price of £1.2 million, you could not only get a family home (with a turret master bedroom), but also two businesses on your doorstep. A stunning set of holiday cottages, and a bakery – ready to go.