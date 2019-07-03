The Old Sawmill, Belford

The 1.2 million pound Northumberland house with its own bakery

Set amongst nearly seven acres of beautiful scenery, this four-bedroom property also comes with holiday cottages, its own bakery, and even a turret.

By james.barker.1
Wednesday, 03 July, 2019, 16:30

This former sawmill, part of the Middleton Estate, with traditional buildings/barns has been sympathetically renovated, retaining many original features wherever possible, to provide individual units of immense character and charm. The contemporary interiors have been designed to suit the needs of a modern lifestyle, whilst successfully blending with rustic features of the period. With a guide price of £1.2 million, you could not only get a family home (with a turret master bedroom), but also two businesses on your doorstep. A stunning set of holiday cottages, and a bakery – ready to go.

1. 1. Lovingly restored with tons of character

The Old Sawmill, comprising of the main house, two holiday cottages, a bakery and various other outbuildings, started life as ancillary working and storage facilities to the Middleton Estate for the former sawmill operations.

2. 2. Every vista offers stunning views

Just West of Lindisfarne, on the dramatic North Northumberland coast, The Old Sawmill enjoys a rural location just outside the picturesque village of Belford, with its coffee shops, farm shop, public house, and golf course.

3. 3. Imagine if this was your driveway

The Old Sawmill boasts many features that showcase the origins of the former sawmill, such as the mill stream and the original rail line/track that was used for transporting timbers from the sawmill to various outbuildings.

4. 4. So much more than just a house

The main house and bakery form three sides of a pretty courtyard and garden. These buildings have potential for further development, subject to the necessary planning consents.

