Take a look inside the most expensive house to rent in Sunderland - complete with stables and a wine cellar

If you have a big budget, you could be the lucky tenant of this beautiful property in Sunderland - for a cost of £3,000 per month.

By Claire Schofield
Monday, 16th September 2019, 15:08 pm

This lavish, yet traditional home is currently on the market to rent and offers a level of luxury that makes it worth the hefty price tag. Built in the mid 1800s, Flaxstead Grange is an impressive period property that has been renovated to a modern standard, while still retaining its character and charm. Take a look inside the most expensive rental property on the market right now (at the time of writing) to see what you could enjoy for £3,000 per month.

1. Exterior

The impressive grounds of the property are entered via electric wrought iron gates and a sweeping driveway, offering panoramic views over Herrington hill and the surrounding countryside.

2. Kitchen

The kitchen is the heart of this property, featuring a range of traditional wall and base units with solid wood work surfaces, a middle island and integrated double oven, with plenty of space for family dining.

3. Entrance Hall

Offering a sense of grandeur from the moment you step inside, the property is airy and spacious and gives a nod to the traditional with its characterful wooden beams.

4. Dining Room

The tasteful dining space overlooks the front courtyard and stables, and boasts a wonderful bay window, traditional gas fire and herringbone solid oak flooring - perfect for entertaining guests.

