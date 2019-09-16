Take a look inside the most expensive house to rent in Sunderland - complete with stables and a wine cellar
If you have a big budget, you could be the lucky tenant of this beautiful property in Sunderland - for a cost of £3,000 per month.
Monday, 16th September 2019, 15:08 pm
This lavish, yet traditional home is currently on the market to rent and offers a level of luxury that makes it worth the hefty price tag. Built in the mid 1800s, Flaxstead Grange is an impressive period property that has been renovated to a modern standard, while still retaining its character and charm. Take a look inside the most expensive rental property on the market right now (at the time of writing) to see what you could enjoy for £3,000 per month.