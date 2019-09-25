Luxurious living doesn't always have to come in the form of a giant mansion

Take a look inside the most expensive apartment for sale in Sunderland - priced at £325,000

Luxurious living doesn't always have to come in the form of a giant mansion - particularly when this impressive apartment in Sunderland is up for grabs.

By Claire Schofield
Wednesday, 25th September 2019, 15:41 pm
Updated Wednesday, 25th September 2019, 16:29 pm

On the market for £325,000, this stylish top floor property sits in a highly regarded location in the heart of Whitburn Village and offers considerably more space than the bulk of modern apartments in the area. Tastefully decorated throughout with panoramic views over private grounds, it could make a wonderful family home. Take a look through the keyhole to see what you could enjoy for £325,000.

1. Location

The property sits in a highly regarded location at the heart of Whitburn Village with plenty of amenities in the vicinity

Photo: Rightmove

2. Entrance hall

The apartment has been tastefully decorated throughout and includes gas central heating and double glazing

Photo: Rightmove

3. Lounge

The spacious lounge offers a comfortable place to relax and looks out onto the mature grounds

Photo: Rightmove

4. Kitchen/diner

The fitted kitchen encompasses a range of quality wall and floor units, a built-in electric oven, integrated dishwasher and washing machine, and a combi microwave oven

Photo: Rightmove

