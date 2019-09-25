Take a look inside the most expensive apartment for sale in Sunderland - priced at £325,000
Luxurious living doesn't always have to come in the form of a giant mansion - particularly when this impressive apartment in Sunderland is up for grabs.
On the market for £325,000, this stylish top floor property sits in a highly regarded location in the heart of Whitburn Village and offers considerably more space than the bulk of modern apartments in the area. Tastefully decorated throughout with panoramic views over private grounds, it could make a wonderful family home. Take a look through the keyhole to see what you could enjoy for £325,000.