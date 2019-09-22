Take a look inside this luxury eight-bedroom home in Cleadon
Could this be the family home for you?
By Debra Fox
Sunday, 22nd September 2019, 16:00 pm
Updated
Friday, 20th September 2019, 16:59 pm
It's always exciting to peep through the keyhole of someone else’s home – but this eight-bedroom beauty in Cleadon could be yours. If you have £695,000 to spare, that is. This detached house at The Square, Cleadon, is listed through Paul Airey, Sunderland. Flick through our picture special to learn more about this spectacular home.