Could this be your new home?

Take a look inside this luxury eight-bedroom home in Cleadon

Could this be the family home for you?

By Debra Fox
Sunday, 22nd September 2019, 16:00 pm
Updated Friday, 20th September 2019, 16:59 pm

It's always exciting to peep through the keyhole of someone else’s home – but this eight-bedroom beauty in Cleadon could be yours. If you have £695,000 to spare, that is. This detached house at The Square, Cleadon, is listed through Paul Airey, Sunderland. Flick through our picture special to learn more about this spectacular home.

1. Luxury

This eight-bedroom property is on the market. Do you fancy living here?

Photo: Paul Airey/Rightmove

2. A tasty dish

The detached home is part of a gated community.

Photo: Paul Airey/Rightmove

3. Sweet dreams

The property is situated in a prime location between Cleadon village and Sunderland.

Photo: Paul Airey/Rightmove

4. Relaxation

Imagine this open-plan living space being yours.

Photo: Paul Airey/Rightmove

