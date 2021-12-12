This eight bed, detached house is located on Parklands Drive in Castle Eden and is on the market for £1,750,000 with Bradley Hall Chartered Surveyors & Estate Agents.

Take a look inside this incredible eight-bedroom house on the market for £1.7million in Castle Eden

This huge eight-bedroom property is complete with a bar, jacuzzi and stunning grounds.

Located on Parklands Drive, Castle Eden this eight bed detached property is a dream home on sale for £1,750,000 with Bradley Hall Chartered Surveyors and Estate Agents.

The modern house is accessed through an electric gate and overlooks the Castle Eden Golf Course.

With beautiful grounds, bar area, 26ft illuminated pool, jacuzzi and sauna – this home has everything you could wish for.

1. Modern kitchen

The open plan kitchen boasts plenty of space.

2. Huge garden

The open aspect over the golf course and dene offers a true country feel to the home.

3. Spacious bedroom

Each bedroom has been finished to an exceptionally high standard.

4. Time to relax!

Located off the grand entrance hallway is the bar area, 26ft illuminated pool, jacuzzi and sauna.

