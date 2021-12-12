Located on Parklands Drive, Castle Eden this eight bed detached property is a dream home on sale for £1,750,000 with Bradley Hall Chartered Surveyors and Estate Agents.
The modern house is accessed through an electric gate and overlooks the Castle Eden Golf Course.
With beautiful grounds, bar area, 26ft illuminated pool, jacuzzi and sauna – this home has everything you could wish for.
1. Modern kitchen
The open plan kitchen boasts plenty of space.
Photo: Rightmove
2. Huge garden
The open aspect over the golf course and dene offers a true country feel to the home.
Photo: Rightmove
3. Spacious bedroom
Each bedroom has been finished to an exceptionally high standard.
Photo: Rightmove
4. Time to relax!
Located off the grand entrance hallway is the bar area, 26ft illuminated pool, jacuzzi and sauna.
Photo: Rightmove