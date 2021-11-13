Take a look inside this beautiful Sunderland home complete with grand dining room and conservatory

Take a look inside this four bed property in Ashbrooke, Sunderland.

This spacious four bed home in Sunderland is on the market for £750,000.

By Georgina Cutler
Saturday, 13th November 2021, 6:00 am

Located on Linden Gardens, Ashbrooke, this four bed detached property is on the market with Michael Hodgson for £750,000.

The property offers a generous living accommodation which includes a large living room, dining room and conservatory.

Have a look inside one of the most sought after houses in the area.

1. Four bed house, Linden Gardens

This four bed detached house is on sale for £750,000 with Michael Hodgson.

Photo: Michael Hodgson

2. Modern kitchen

This kitchen boasts space and storage room.

Photo: Michael Hodgson

3. Grand bathroom

A bath would be the perfect way to end the day!

Photo: Michael Hodgson

4. Large living room

The large windows help the lounge to feel big and light.

Photo: Michael Hodgson

