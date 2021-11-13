Take a look inside this beautiful Sunderland home complete with grand dining room and conservatory

Located on Linden Gardens, Ashbrooke, this four bed detached property is on the market with Michael Hodgson for £750,000.
The property offers a generous living accommodation which includes a large living room, dining room and conservatory.
Have a look inside one of the most sought after houses in the area.
1. Four bed house, Linden Gardens
This four bed detached house is on sale for £750,000 with Michael Hodgson.
Photo: Michael Hodgson
2. Modern kitchen
This kitchen boasts space and storage room.
Photo: Michael Hodgson
3. Grand bathroom
A bath would be the perfect way to end the day!
Photo: Michael Hodgson
4. Large living room
The large windows help the lounge to feel big and light.
Photo: Michael Hodgson