Take a look inside the six most expensive properties on sale in Sunderland

We’ve rounded up the most expensive properties for sale in the Sunderland area to find the most luxurious across the region.
Ranging from a huge £995,000 to £695,000 these houses across the city are at the top end of the housing market.
Take a look at six of the most expensive houses on sale right now in Sunderland, as advertised by Zoopla.
1. Three bed house, Undercliff Hall
This three bed, detached house is located on Undercliff Hall and is on the market with Collin Lilley for £995,00. This property is the most expensive on the market in Sunderland currently.
Photo: Zoopla
2. Grand living room
This Grade II listed home boasts period features and charm.
Photo: Zoopla
3. pjimage - 2021-08-20T140425.462.jpg
This four bed, detached house is located on Nicholas Avenue and is on the market with Collin Lilley for £899,000.
Photo: Zoopla
4. Living room with balcony
This stunning home has plenty of light and space.
Photo: Zoopla