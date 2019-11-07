The Oak's exterior has been designed to be in keeping with the heritage of Lambton Estate

Planing permission for new homes, offices, retail and community space on the estate was granted more than three years ago.

The development will fund conservation works across Lambton Park which includes the restoration of Lambton Castle and its stables, as well as the iconic Lamb Bridge, and open up 15km of public footpaths in the previously private park.

House builder Miller Homes was appointed to develop the first stage of the project and is constructing 106 three, four and five-bedroom homes along with one, two and three-bedroom apartments

The showhome's kitchen

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each type of home is named after a species of tree and now the five-bedroom Oak show home has opened its doors.

Officially unveiled by Miller Homes’ chief executive Chris Endsor, the showhome is designed by North East interior designer Graeme Fuller

Patrick Arkle, regional managing director at Miller Homes North East, said: “The Oak show home is a celebration of Lambton Estate.

“It has been carefully designed to balance the estate’s heritage with modern day living in this stunning part of the region. Opening its doors was an important milestone in the journey of the new community we are creating as part of the estate’s exciting next chapter.”

One of the bedrooms in the new showhome

“This is a truly unique setting and will be an outstanding place for anyone to call home.”

The Oak show home and sales office are open seven days a week from 10:30am to 5:30pm. For more information visit www.mhlambtonpark.co.uk or call 03301 629 844.

The tastefully decorated lounge