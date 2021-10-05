See inside this stunning six bed Victorian house on the market for £750,000 in Sunderland

This stunning property located on Ashbrooke Range is host to six large bedrooms, a spacious garden and grand dining room.
Set within the mature gardens is also a detached coach house which offers further development.
Costing £750,000 – the elegant external appearance of the property also benefits from an impressive interior which retains many of the original features – with estate agents adding that the home offers ‘charm whilst providing generous yet versatile living accommodation’.
1. Six bed, semi-detached house
This six bed property is located on Ashbrooke Range and is on the market with Michael Hodgson for £750,000.
2. Grand living room
This living room boasts light and colour.
3. Extensive grounds
Externally the property is set on a generous front, side and rear garden enjoying ample mature gardens, lawns, and a well stocked garden, there is also a detached Coach House Garage.
4. Modern kitchen
The kitchen is modern and spacious.
