See inside this stunning six bed Victorian house on the market for £750,000 in Sunderland

Take a look inside this six bed Sunderland home, complete with beautiful gardens and original period features.

By Georgina Cutler
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 4:51 pm

This stunning property located on Ashbrooke Range is host to six large bedrooms, a spacious garden and grand dining room.

Set within the mature gardens is also a detached coach house which offers further development.

Costing £750,000 – the elegant external appearance of the property also benefits from an impressive interior which retains many of the original features – with estate agents adding that the home offers ‘charm whilst providing generous yet versatile living accommodation’.

1. Six bed, semi-detached house

This six bed property is located on Ashbrooke Range and is on the market with Michael Hodgson for £750,000.

2. Grand living room

This living room boasts light and colour.

3. Extensive grounds

Externally the property is set on a generous front, side and rear garden enjoying ample mature gardens, lawns, and a well stocked garden, there is also a detached Coach House Garage.

4. Modern kitchen

The kitchen is modern and spacious.

