See inside this stunning five bed hillside house in Sunderland complete with gym and roof terrace

This five-bedroom property, near Barnes Park, is open-plan and ultra-modern, and priced on Rightmove at £785,000.

The property even has its own gym, sauna and roof terrace along with underfloor heating – all nestled into the face of a hill.

With stunning rural views, this home has everything you could wish for.

1. Five bed house, Spire View This beautiful five-bed detached house is located on Spire View in Sunderland. The property is on the market for £785,000 with Evenmore Properties.

2. Modern lounge This open plan living room is light and modern.

3. Private gym A private gym is located at the rear of the property along with with a sauna and walk in shower.

4. Spacious bedroom This eco home features heat source pump underfloor heating along with remote-controlled blinds.