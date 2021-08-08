See inside this stunning five bed hillside house in Sunderland complete with gym and roof terrace

This five-bedroom property, near Barnes Park, is open-plan and ultra-modern, and priced on Rightmove at £785,000.
The property even has its own gym, sauna and roof terrace along with underfloor heating – all nestled into the face of a hill.
With stunning rural views, this home has everything you could wish for.
1. Five bed house, Spire View
This beautiful five-bed detached house is located on Spire View in Sunderland. The property is on the market for £785,000 with Evenmore Properties.
2. Modern lounge
This open plan living room is light and modern.
3. Private gym
A private gym is located at the rear of the property along with with a sauna and walk in shower.
4. Spacious bedroom
This eco home features heat source pump underfloor heating along with remote-controlled blinds.
