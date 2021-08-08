Take a look inside this incredible five-bed hillside home.

See inside this stunning five bed hillside house in Sunderland complete with gym and roof terrace

This incredible five bed property in Sunderland is on the market for £785,000.

This five-bedroom property, near Barnes Park, is open-plan and ultra-modern, and priced on Rightmove at £785,000.

The property even has its own gym, sauna and roof terrace along with underfloor heating – all nestled into the face of a hill.

With stunning rural views, this home has everything you could wish for.

1. Five bed house, Spire View

This beautiful five-bed detached house is located on Spire View in Sunderland. The property is on the market for £785,000 with Evenmore Properties.

2. Modern lounge

This open plan living room is light and modern.

3. Private gym

A private gym is located at the rear of the property along with with a sauna and walk in shower.

4. Spacious bedroom

This eco home features heat source pump underfloor heating along with remote-controlled blinds.

