Check out this stunning five bed home.

See inside this £1.2 million five-bed Cleadon home, complete with indoor pool and stunning garden views

By Georgina Cutler
Sunday, 24th October 2021, 4:55 am

Located on Whitburn Road, Cleadon, this incredible five bed detached property is on the market with Michael Hodgson for £1,250,000.

The property has a private indoor pool, open-plan kitchen and five generous-sized bedrooms.

With stunning garden views, this home has everything you could wish for.

1. Five bed house, Whitburn Road

This beautiful five-bed detached house is located on Whitburn Road in Sunderland. The property is on the market for £1,250,000 with Michael Hodgson.

2. Pool party!

Fancy a late night swim? Walk no further than your living room!

3. Sophisticated

The lounge is light and modern.

4. Spacious bedroom

This double bedroom boasts plenty of space.

