See inside this £1.2 million five-bed Cleadon home, complete with indoor pool and stunning garden views

Located on Whitburn Road, Cleadon, this incredible five bed detached property is on the market with Michael Hodgson for £1,250,000.
The property has a private indoor pool, open-plan kitchen and five generous-sized bedrooms.
With stunning garden views, this home has everything you could wish for.
1. Five bed house, Whitburn Road
2. Pool party!
Fancy a late night swim? Walk no further than your living room!
3. Sophisticated
The lounge is light and modern.
4. Spacious bedroom
This double bedroom boasts plenty of space.
