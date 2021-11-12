Parklands Hall, in Castle Eden, is described by property experts Igomove as follows: “Igomove take pride in presenting this exceptional five bedroom period property located in the prestigious village of Castle Eden.

"This characterful abode is nestled in the grounds of the castle estate and was constructed in 1875 (originally the Dower house to Castle Eden castle itself), with an abundance of superb period features, an interesting and chequered history and with individual charm this unique dwelling offers superior desirable attributes.”

1. Access At the estate - there is a secluded approach which is accessed via a private gravelled drive and courtyard. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

2. Natural light The south facing kitchen has extensive glazing which floods the room with natural light - this room was originally the plant nursery. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

3. Opulent The large lounge has opulent high ceilings and a rear door giving access to the rear patio and garden. The stunning original marble fireplace takes centre stage. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

4. Beautifully ornate The beautifully ornate plasterwork and delightful flooring really make the main sitting room stand out with its high ceilings and huge amount of natural light. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales