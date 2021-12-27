Take a look inside this five bed home on sale in Sunderland.

See inside this five bed home complete with beautiful sea views and conservatory on sale in Sunderland

This stunning five bed property in Sunderland is on sale for £575,000.

By Georgina Cutler
Monday, 27th December 2021, 6:00 am

Located on Seaburn Court, this modern five bed detached property is on the market with Hackett Property for £575,000.

The family home has magnificent views across gardens and over the North Sea seascape with an elevated garden site.

This spacious and modern home has everything you could wish for.

1. Five bed house, Seaburn Court

This five bed detached home is located on Seaburn Court and is on the market for £525,000 with Hackett Property.

Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales

2. Sea views

The property has scenic views of the North sea.

Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales

3. Let there be light

A large conservatory and bay windows take every opportunity maximise natural light.

Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales

4. Generously sized

The property has a total of five bedrooms.

Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
SunderlandNorth Sea
Next Page
Page 1 of 2