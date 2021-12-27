See inside this five bed home complete with beautiful sea views and conservatory on sale in Sunderland

Located on Seaburn Court, this modern five bed detached property is on the market with Hackett Property for £575,000.
The family home has magnificent views across gardens and over the North Sea seascape with an elevated garden site.
This spacious and modern home has everything you could wish for.
1. Five bed house, Seaburn Court
2. Sea views
The property has scenic views of the North sea.
3. Let there be light
A large conservatory and bay windows take every opportunity maximise natural light.
4. Generously sized
The property has a total of five bedrooms.
