See inside this elegant manor house on sale for £2.2 million in Washington

Located in Picktree Village, Washington this stunning five bed manor home is on the market for £2,250,000 with Bradley Hall Chartered Surveyors and Estate Agents.

Picktree Manor boasts a huge 1.5 acres of formal grounds as the gardens have been sculpted and landscaped to provide an impressive outlook to the rear central stone water feature and pond.

The magnificent property also includes a large open library, fully fitted cinema room and tennis court.

Take a look inside this five bed dream home.

1. Picktree Manor, Picktree Village This five bed home is located in Picktree Village, Washington and is on the market for £2,250,000 with Bradley Hall Chartered Surveyors & Estate Agents. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2. Spacious The property offers a luxury fitted dining kitchen. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3. Stunning grounds The garden is perfect for summer parties. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4. Chic The manor oozes quality. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales