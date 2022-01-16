See inside this elegant manor house on sale for £2.2 million in Washington

Take a look inside this stunning manor house on sale in Washington.

This £2.2 million manor house of dreams in Washington is complete with its own cinema room and stunning grounds.

By Georgina Cutler
Sunday, 16th January 2022, 6:00 am

Located in Picktree Village, Washington this stunning five bed manor home is on the market for £2,250,000 with Bradley Hall Chartered Surveyors and Estate Agents.

Picktree Manor boasts a huge 1.5 acres of formal grounds as the gardens have been sculpted and landscaped to provide an impressive outlook to the rear central stone water feature and pond.

The magnificent property also includes a large open library, fully fitted cinema room and tennis court.

Take a look inside this five bed dream home.

1. Picktree Manor, Picktree Village

This five bed home is located in Picktree Village, Washington and is on the market for £2,250,000 with Bradley Hall Chartered Surveyors & Estate Agents.

Photo: Rightmove

2. Spacious

The property offers a luxury fitted dining kitchen.

Photo: Rightmove

3. Stunning grounds

The garden is perfect for summer parties.

Photo: Rightmove

4. Chic

The manor oozes quality.

Photo: Rightmove

