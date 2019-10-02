See inside this former stables turned into a £1.25m luxury home complete with gym, cocktail bar and giant vegetable patch
A former stables which has been converted to a stunning luxury home is on the market for £1.25m.
Wednesday, 2nd October 2019, 10:03 am
Updated
Wednesday, 2nd October 2019, 13:33 pm
The seven bedroom property, near Newton Garth Farm close to East Boldon also boasts four bathrooms and a home gym, a cocktail bar, study and office. It occupies 1.4 acres of land. Take a look inside and see what £1.25m can buy.