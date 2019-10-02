With 1.4 acres of land it holds, four holding pens for livestock and you're just minutes away from Boldon Village.

See inside this former stables turned into a £1.25m luxury home complete with gym, cocktail bar and giant vegetable patch

A former stables which has been converted to a stunning luxury home is on the market for £1.25m.

By Candice Farrow
Wednesday, 2nd October 2019, 10:03 am
The seven bedroom property, near Newton Garth Farm close to East Boldon also boasts four bathrooms and a home gym, a cocktail bar, study and office. It occupies 1.4 acres of land. Take a look inside and see what £1.25m can buy.

1. Let's go for a little walk

The property has a large lawn, and plenty space for multiple cars and a garage and workshop for additional storage.

Photo: Rare by Sanderson Young

2. Farming for beginners

Raised flower and fruit beds, are great for keen gardeners and those who enjoy growing their own produce.

Photo: Rare by Sanderson Young

3. Built with care

The kitchen has hand built cabinets and stunning contrasting granite with built-in appliances to save space as well as retaining some of the Stables signature style.

Photo: Rare by Sanderson Young

4. Relax in the east wing

A large snug room with a wood burning stove, perfect for keeping warm on a cold winter nights. The room opens out on to the garden for fantastic views.

Photo: Rare from Sanderson Young

