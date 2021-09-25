From flats to bungalows, these eight properties have been on sale with Rightmove for more than three years, with one first being listed back in 2014.

Maybe it’s the style, the shape or the size or maybe these properties just haven’t found the right buyer yet but these Sunderland properties haven’t sold in several years.

Take a look at the eight properties across Wearside that have been on the market for the longest.

1. Two bedroom house, Wilfred Street This two bed house is located on Wilfred Street and is on the market for £74,950 with Dowen. This property was reduced on December 12, 2014. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2. Living area The living room has a fireplace which is perfect for the winter months. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3. Three bed house, The Leazes This three bed, detached house is located on The Leazes and is on the market for £120,000 with Andrew Craig. This property was listed on January 5, 2016. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4. Light kitchen The combined kitchen and dining room boasts light and space. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales