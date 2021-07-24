See inside 8 properties on sale in and around Sunderland with a short walk to the beach
After spells of glorious sunny weather, we look at the best eight houses on sale in and around Sunderland that are closest to beaches across the region.
Saturday, 24th July 2021, 6:00 am
Sunderland’s stunning coastline is host to beautiful beaches, scenic walks and an array of eateries and water sport activities – We’ve rounded up eight properties that are on the door step of it all.
Last weekend saw temperatures soar across Wearside as the Met Office declared Saturday, July 17 as the UK’s hottest day of the year.
From properties with sea views to houses with a five minute walk to the beach, take a look at these eight stunning homes in and around Sunderland with easy access to the seaside.
Page 1 of 3