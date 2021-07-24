See inside 8 properties on sale in and around Sunderland with a short walk to the beach

Sunderland’s stunning coastline is host to beautiful beaches, scenic walks and an array of eateries and water sport activities – We’ve rounded up eight properties that are on the door step of it all.

Last weekend saw temperatures soar across Wearside as the Met Office declared Saturday, July 17 as the UK’s hottest day of the year.

From properties with sea views to houses with a five minute walk to the beach, take a look at these eight stunning homes in and around Sunderland with easy access to the seaside.

1. Four bed house, Whitburn Bents Road This four bed, semi-detached house has incredible sea views. It is located on Whitburn Bents Road, South Bents and is on the market with Alfred Pallas for £575,000. Photo: Rightmove Buy photo

2. Beach front balcony This four bed property is light, spacious and boasts a stunning garden and balcony with impressive coastal views. Photo: Rightmove Buy photo

3. Five bed house, Cleveland View This five bed, semi-detached house is a three minute walk to Seaburn beach. It is located on Cleveland View, South Bents and is on the market with Andrew Craig for £450,000. Photo: Rightmove Buy photo

4. Cosy conservatory This stunning conservatory overlooks pleasant gardens and is perfect for those summer months. Photo: Righmove Buy photo