Location is everything, and this one bedroom cottage is right next to the centre of West Boldon Village. Recently refurbished by the current owners, the charming cottage incorporates period pieces alongside enhanced modern conveniences. The house has a living room with an impressive fireplace for cosy nights in, a brand new kitchen, one double bedroom, a newly fitted bathroom and low maintenance garden. Take a look inside and see why this quaint cottage is on the market for £135,000.
1. A cottage for two
This cute cottage for two is ideally located near the centre of West Boldon Village. While it has many period features it is enhanced by modern conveniences.
Photo: Andrew Craig
2. Quaint by cosy
This living space is fitted with beautiful wood work, and warm neutral tones that allow for a comforting feeling while the impressive multi fuel stove built into the fireplace keeps the room warm and cosy.
Photo: Andrew Craig
3. Warm stones
This multi fuel burner is set in a beautiful exposed stone fireplace, this slightly rustic touch gives the cottage a cosy feeling, a key feature of the room the fireplace will make winter so much warmer.
Photo: Andrew Craig
4. Did somebody say food?
This cute hideaway is subtly lit and the exposed wood fits the cottages unique style. The monks wood seating area is perfect for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Photo: Andrew Craig
