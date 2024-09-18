Lovell shortlisted for award for its work to support homelessness charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Housebuilder Lovell has been nominated for an award at this year’s North East Charity Awards.

The North East region of Lovell, which has its headquarters in Houghton le Spring, has been shortlisted in the Corporate Charity Partnership category of the annual awards.

The developer, which is on a shortlist of four companies in the category, has been nominated for its partnership with Oasis Community Housing – a charity that works to try to prevent homelessness and helps people who are homeless in the North East region.

The award is for companies who go above and beyond to help raise funds and support charities or community groups in the region.

Representatives from Lovell at Oasis Community Housing’s fundraising Black & Gold Ball

Lovell has been a sponsor partner of Oasis Community Housing since March 2023 and has so far raised £23,576 for the charity by within the first year of their partnership.

Staff at Lovell have also participated in a number of events, including a charity golf day which raised £10,863, tackling a Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge which brought in £3,229 and running the Great North Run, which realised £2,500. The team have also supported Oasis fundraising events, including its Black & Gold Ball for the past two years.

Phil Jones, Head of Land and Partnerships for Lovell, said: “Part of our ethos as a company is to try to make a positive difference in the communities where we build new homes. We are proud to be based in Houghton le Spring and wanted to reach out to partner with a local charity that is doing great work in the North East.

“We selected Oasis Community Housing as our chosen charity because of the amazing work they do in helping people who are at a low ebb in their lives and don’t have the safety and security of a roof over their heads at night. The vital services the organisation provides for homeless people throughout the region include drop-in centres where they offer help and advice and crisis housing through a number of flats in Gateshead, Sunderland and South Tyneside.

“At Lovell, we are thrilled to have been nominated in these prestigious awards and are proud to be shortlisted due to our ongoing relationship and support of Oasis Community Housing.”

To recognise Lovell’s support, Oasis Community Housing presented Lovell with a Diamond Shared Value Award at the charity’s annual fundraising Black & Gold Ball at the Hilton Newcastle Gateshead earlier this year.

Representatives from Lovell and Oasis Community Housing will be attending the North East Charity Awards evening on Thursday 19 September at The Fed in Gateshead, where the winners will be announced.