On the market for £2.5m with Sanderson Young, this exceptional luxury family home, built in 1999 in an Arts & Crafts style, sits on approximately 1.25 acres in the heart of Whitburn.

Set on the largest plot on Front Street and accessed via a Grade II listed carriage archway, this property is hidden behind high walls, offering total privacy within mature, landscaped gardens. The house features architect-designed detailing including wire-cut bricks, stone mullioned windows, and a pantile roof.

The spacious accommodation includes a magnificent reception hall, formal dining and sitting rooms, a cinema room, and a handmade Alexander Carrick kitchen. A standout feature is the leisure wing, home to a stunning beamed swimming pool room with bi-fold doors opening onto a south-facing terrace, changing rooms, and a utility area.

There are five bedrooms in total, including a guest suite on the ground floor and a principal suite upstairs with a dressing room and luxurious ensuite. All additional bedrooms have ensuite bathrooms and fitted wardrobes.

The gardens offer multiple secluded areas, patio terraces, a summerhouse bar, and a large greenhouse. Located near shops, schools, transport links, and within walking distance of Whitburn beach, the home combines village charm with privacy and modern luxury.