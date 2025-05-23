I love this £2.5million Whitburn home complete with swimming pool and cinema room

This five-bedroom home, on Front Street, in Whitburn, has been brought to the property market by Sanderson Young for a guide price of £2.5million.

The property boasts four bathrooms, multiple reception rooms, a swimming pool, cinema room, and more.

The listing states: “An outstanding luxury family home, occupying a wonderful lawned garden site with mature trees, extending to circa 1.25 acres, located in the heart of Whitburn Village and is the youngest home on Front Street, positioned on the largest plot.

“This special property, which was built in 1999 in an architect designed ‘Arts & Crafts’ style, offers a great deal of style and character with its wire cut bricks, lovely stone mullioned windows, tall chimney stacks and a beautiful pantile roof.”

Take a look around and view the full listing at: https://www.sandersonyoung.co.uk/property/high-gardens-48a-front-street-whitburn-south-tyneside/.

1 . Front Street, Whitburn Take a look inside this impressive £2.5million Whitburn home. | Sanderson Young (via Rightmove) Photo Sales