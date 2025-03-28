On the market via auction with a starting price of £155,000 with Peter Heron, his spacious and attractive Grade II listed house is located in the heart of Ryhope Village, offering fantastic potential for its new owners.
The property features two generous reception rooms, three bedrooms, and a large garage, making it an ideal family home, with the ground floor including an entrance vestibule, hall with a staircase, a lounge, dining room, breakfasting kitchen, bathroom, and separate WC.
Click here to find out about the Sunderland Echo’s free email newsletters and get the headlines sent to you
Heading upstairs, the first floor comprises three bedrooms and a washroom/WC, while externally the property has a small front garden and a substantial rear garden with lawned areas, paved sections, and planting.
Read Sunderland’s latest news and sport on the go with the Echo’s email newsletters - sign up online
There is also parking available, along with a large garage with a remote-control roller shutter door and the house benefits from gated vehicle access around to the rear. The ideal location offers easy access to local amenities, shops, and schools, with transport connections to surrounding areas.
Sign up for the weekly Property Ladder newsletter, taking you through the keyhole of some of the UK market’s most interesting homes
For sale by modern auction with a starting bid price of £155,000 plus a reservation fee, this property offers great potential. It’s a perfect blend of character, space, and opportunity in a highly desirable location.
Take a look around...
Also, be sure not to miss:
Spectacular 6 bed Whitburn seafront family mansion with high tech design, steam room & huge garden for sale
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.