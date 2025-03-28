On the market via auction with a starting price of £155,000 with Peter Heron, his spacious and attractive Grade II listed house is located in the heart of Ryhope Village, offering fantastic potential for its new owners.

The property features two generous reception rooms, three bedrooms, and a large garage, making it an ideal family home, with the ground floor including an entrance vestibule, hall with a staircase, a lounge, dining room, breakfasting kitchen, bathroom, and separate WC.

Heading upstairs, the first floor comprises three bedrooms and a washroom/WC, while externally the property has a small front garden and a substantial rear garden with lawned areas, paved sections, and planting.

There is also parking available, along with a large garage with a remote-control roller shutter door and the house benefits from gated vehicle access around to the rear. The ideal location offers easy access to local amenities, shops, and schools, with transport connections to surrounding areas.

For sale by modern auction with a starting bid price of £155,000 plus a reservation fee, this property offers great potential. It’s a perfect blend of character, space, and opportunity in a highly desirable location.

