The ‘beautifully presented’ house on the peaceful Downs Estate is for sale at £249,950 with estate agents Spire Vue Estates.

The Rightmove listing for the property in Berryfield Close says: “Chain free! Beautifully presented and modern 3-bedroom home set in the peaceful Downs estate in Hall Farm - truly move-in ready. The property opens into a stylish living room, where open-plan stairs add character and light.

The living room flows into a spacious kitchen-dining area - open plan yet cleverly zoned to create distinct spaces for cooking and dining. From here, you'll find a convenient downstairs toilet, internal access to the garage, and patio doors leading to the rear garden.

The garden is designed for low maintenance, with quality artificial grass and two inviting patio areas, perfect for relaxing or entertaining.

Upstairs, three generous double bedrooms offer comfort and style. The master boasts a large shower room, while a spacious family bathroom serves the remaining bedrooms.

Modern, stylish, and ready to move straight into - this home offers comfort, practicality, and a desirable location in a quiet, sought-after estate. “

1 . The stunning kitchen hub Just look at this perfect and stunning area for cooking and dining. | Spire Vue Estates Photo Sales

2 . A dream for dining This dream Sunderland kitchen is ideal for preparing sumptuous meals. | Spire Vue Estates Photo Sales

3 . Loving the layout I'm loving the layout of this stylish kitchen which is in the Hall Farm area of the city. | Spire Vue Estates Photo Sales

4 . Open plan heaven A kitchen and dining area which is super impressive. | Spire Vue Estates Photo Sales