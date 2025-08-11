A first look at the outside of the house in Berryfield Close, Sunderland. placeholder image
A first look at the outside of the house in Berryfield Close, Sunderland. | Spire Vue Estates

It's perfect! This Hall Farm home is packed with highlights including a stunning kitchen hub

By Chris Cordner

Published 11th Aug 2025, 15:00 BST

An extended three bedroom home in the Hall Farm area of Sunderland - with a stunning kitchen hub at its heart - has gone on the market.

The ‘beautifully presented’ house on the peaceful Downs Estate is for sale at £249,950 with estate agents Spire Vue Estates.

The Rightmove listing for the property in Berryfield Close says: “Chain free! Beautifully presented and modern 3-bedroom home set in the peaceful Downs estate in Hall Farm - truly move-in ready. The property opens into a stylish living room, where open-plan stairs add character and light.

The living room flows into a spacious kitchen-dining area - open plan yet cleverly zoned to create distinct spaces for cooking and dining. From here, you'll find a convenient downstairs toilet, internal access to the garage, and patio doors leading to the rear garden.

The garden is designed for low maintenance, with quality artificial grass and two inviting patio areas, perfect for relaxing or entertaining.

Upstairs, three generous double bedrooms offer comfort and style. The master boasts a large shower room, while a spacious family bathroom serves the remaining bedrooms.

Modern, stylish, and ready to move straight into - this home offers comfort, practicality, and a desirable location in a quiet, sought-after estate. “

Take a look inside

Just look at this perfect and stunning area for cooking and dining.

1. The stunning kitchen hub

Just look at this perfect and stunning area for cooking and dining. | Spire Vue Estates

This dream Sunderland kitchen is ideal for preparing sumptuous meals.

2. A dream for dining

This dream Sunderland kitchen is ideal for preparing sumptuous meals. | Spire Vue Estates

I'm loving the layout of this stylish kitchen which is in the Hall Farm area of the city.

3. Loving the layout

I'm loving the layout of this stylish kitchen which is in the Hall Farm area of the city. | Spire Vue Estates

A kitchen and dining area which is super impressive.

4. Open plan heaven

A kitchen and dining area which is super impressive. | Spire Vue Estates

