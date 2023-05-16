Take a look inside this house that’s situated in a sought after area - a dream for first time buyers at under £200,000

If you’re looking to make your first step on the property ladder in Sunderland then look no further as this house is perfect for first time buyers - situated in a sought after area, it’s on the market for under £200,000.

The house is for sale on Zoopla, through the estate agent Peter Heron. On Zoopla, describe the property as: “A stunning three bedroom link semi-detached home providing a super stylish interior and spacious accommodation within the sought after area of St. Gabriel’s.”

The home is said to have been sympathetically modernised blending period character with modern upgrades. Once inside you are greeted by an impressive hall, with staircase to the first floor, a beautiful lounge to the front with a bay window and a fabulous open plan dining kitchen to the rear, fitted with a range of units, breakfast bar and a selection of integrated appliances.

On the first floor there is a master bedroom with an en-suite shower room, two further bedrooms and a modern family bathroom. Outside, there is a block-paved area to the front, a useful store and to the rear a garden with a lawned area, patio and store.

The spokesperson for Peter Heron adds: “This location is ideal for local amenities, shops and schools as well as for Sunderland Royal Hospital and transport links to surrounding areas.”

Location: Henderson Road, St Gabriels, Sunderland SR4

Price: £199,950

Estate Agent: Peter Heron

Contact Number: 01917 233678

Undefined: H2

1 . Henderson Road, St Gabriels, Sunderland The outside of the property at Henderson Road, St Gabriels, Sunderland Photo Sales

2 . Henderson Road, St Gabriels, Sunderland The main sitting room at the property Photo Sales

3 . Henderson Road, St Gabriels, Sunderland Another view of the room, with a dining area in the background Photo Sales

4 . Henderson Road, St Gabriels, Sunderland The dining area with lovely views of the garden Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 7