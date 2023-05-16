News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision
Family favourite holiday parks up for sale

For sale Sunderland: House perfect for first time buyers in sought after location on market for under £200,000

Take a look inside this house that’s situated in a sought after area - a dream for first time buyers at under £200,000

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 15th May 2023, 14:10 BST
Updated 16th May 2023, 06:00 BST

If you’re looking to make your first step on the property ladder in Sunderland then look no further as this house is perfect for first time buyers - situated in a sought after area, it’s on the market for under £200,000.

The house is for sale on Zoopla, through the estate agent Peter Heron. On Zoopla, describe the property as: “A stunning three bedroom link semi-detached home providing a super stylish interior and spacious accommodation within the sought after area of St. Gabriel’s.”

The home is said to have been sympathetically modernised blending period character with modern upgrades. Once inside you are greeted by  an impressive hall, with staircase to the first floor, a beautiful lounge to the front with a bay window and a fabulous open plan dining kitchen to the rear, fitted with a range of units, breakfast bar and a selection of integrated appliances.

On the first floor there is a master bedroom with an en-suite shower room, two further bedrooms and a modern family bathroom. Outside, there is a block-paved area to the front, a useful store and to the rear a garden with a lawned area, patio and store.

The spokesperson for Peter Heron adds: “This location is ideal for local amenities, shops and schools as well as for Sunderland Royal Hospital and transport links to surrounding areas.”

Location: Henderson Road, St Gabriels, Sunderland SR4

Price: £199,950

Estate Agent: Peter Heron

Contact Number: 01917 233678

Undefined: H2
The outside of the property at Henderson Road, St Gabriels, Sunderland

1. Henderson Road, St Gabriels, Sunderland

The outside of the property at Henderson Road, St Gabriels, Sunderland

Photo Sales
The main sitting room at the property

2. Henderson Road, St Gabriels, Sunderland

The main sitting room at the property

Photo Sales
Another view of the room, with a dining area in the background

3. Henderson Road, St Gabriels, Sunderland

Another view of the room, with a dining area in the background

Photo Sales
The dining area with lovely views of the garden

4. Henderson Road, St Gabriels, Sunderland

The dining area with lovely views of the garden

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Related topics:SunderlandHomePropertySaleZooplaAppliances