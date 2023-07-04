News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

For sale in Sunderland: Three bedroom detached house less than 10 minutes from Hendon beach on the market

Take a look inside this spacious and modern three bedroom detached house that’s just 10 minutes away from Hendon beach and available for £160,000

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 4th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST

If you’re looking to take your first steps on the property ladder then look no further as this modern three bedroom detached house, perfect for first time buyers, is on the market for just £160,000.

A spokesperson for the estate agents marketing the property, said via Zoopla: “Good Life Homes are delighted to bring to the market this well presented three bedroom detached home situated on this popular, well established Havelock Park development close to City Centre, local schools and transport routes.

“Briefly comprising; lounge, WC, kitchen with walkway through to dining area which has access to the rear via sliding patio doors, three bedrooms and family bathroom.

“Externally to the front is a long driveway suitable for parking three vehicles and the benefit of a garage for additional parking or storage space if required by future owners.

“To the rear is a larger rear garden plot mainly laid to lawn with ample space to extend the property to create a larger kitchen/diner subject to appropriate planning approvals if required”

Location: Hevingham Close, Havelock Park, Sunderland

Price: £160,000

Estate Agent: Good Life Homes

Contact Number: 01917 237790

Undefined: H2
The front of the property at Hevingham Close, Havelock Park, Sunderland

1. Hevingham Close, Havelock Park, Sunderland

The front of the property at Hevingham Close, Havelock Park, Sunderland

Photo Sales
A closer view

2. Hevingham Close, Havelock Park, Sunderland

A closer view

Photo Sales
The main sitting room at the house

3. Hevingham Close, Havelock Park, Sunderland

The main sitting room at the house

Photo Sales
The modern kitchen

4. Hevingham Close, Havelock Park, Sunderland

The modern kitchen

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:HomePropertyZooplaSchools